Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: GFL Environmental (GFL), Covanta Holding (CVA) and International Seaways (INSW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on GFL Environmental (GFL), Covanta Holding (CVA) and International Seaways (INSW).

GFL Environmental (GFL)

In a report issued on June 24, Devin Dodge from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on GFL Environmental, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Dodge covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Business Partners, Waste Connections, and Russel Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GFL Environmental with a $19.95 average price target, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Covanta Holding (CVA)

In a report issued on June 25, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Covanta Holding, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 69.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and AMN Healthcare Services.

Covanta Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75.

International Seaways (INSW)

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities upgraded International Seaways to Hold, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.05, close to its 52-week low of $14.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

International Seaways has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.