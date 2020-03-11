Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) and Hms Holdings (HMSY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) and Hms Holdings (HMSY).

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

In a report released yesterday, Erin Wright from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Fulgent Genetics, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 61.3% success rate. Wright covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Medpace Holdings, and Covetrus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fulgent Genetics.

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.41, close to its 52-week low of $20.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tivity Health, Premier, and Teladoc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hms Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.00, which is a 56.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

