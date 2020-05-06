Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Freehold Royalties (OtherFRHLF) and Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) and Thomson Reuters (TRI).

Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

In a report released today, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Fong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as PrairieSky Royalty, Abraxas Petroleum, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freehold Royalties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.05, representing an 88.1% upside. In a report released today, Industrial Alliance Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$4.75 price target.

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Hold rating on Thomson Reuters yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 52.6% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Thomson Reuters is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.83.

