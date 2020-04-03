Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Franklin Covey Company (FC) and Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Franklin Covey Company (FC) and Golar LNG Partners (GMLP).

Franklin Covey Company (FC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.37, close to its 52-week low of $12.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -22.4% and a 26.0% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Franklin Covey Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, implying an 115.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Hold rating on Golar LNG Partners yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.77, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.5% and a 36.7% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.88, implying a 269.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

