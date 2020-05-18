Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Expedia (EXPE) and Comcast (CMCSA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Expedia (EXPE) and Comcast (CMCSA).

Expedia (EXPE)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Expedia yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.19, a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Comcast (CMCSA)

In a report released today, Gregory McNiff from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Comcast, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.13.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiff is ranked #3753 out of 6518 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Comcast with a $43.57 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.