Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) and Stericycle (SRCL)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) and Stericycle (SRCL).

Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Esports Entertainment Group today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 51.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Salem Communications, Townsquare Media, and Gray Television.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esports Entertainment Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.50, a 128.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Stericycle (SRCL)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke downgraded Stericycle to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.81, close to its 52-week high of $79.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Heidrick & Struggles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stericycle with a $81.67 average price target.

