Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (OtherENGMF), Everi Holdings (EVRI) and Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF), Everi Holdings (EVRI) and Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY).

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF)

In a report issued on March 26, Mike Crawford from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.13, close to its 52-week high of $5.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.29, implying a -4.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

Everi Holdings (EVRI)

In a report issued on March 19, Brad Boyer from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Everi Holdings, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.34, close to its 52-week high of $14.88.

Boyer has an average return of 29.8% when recommending Everi Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Boyer is ranked #701 out of 7257 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Everi Holdings with a $17.57 average price target, a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)

In a report issued on March 11, Christopher O`Cull from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.18.

According to TipRanks.com, O`Cull is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 74.7% success rate. O`Cull covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, BJ’s Restaurants, and Texas Roadhouse.

Dave & Busters Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.14, a -12.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

