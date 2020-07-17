Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Enbridge (ENB), Genesis Energy (GEL) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Enbridge (ENB), Genesis Energy (GEL) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA).

Enbridge (ENB)

In a report released yesterday, Christine Cho CFA from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge, with a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.90.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 48.3% success rate. CFA covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enbridge with a $40.65 average price target, representing a 31.2% upside. In a report issued on July 7, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

Genesis Energy (GEL)

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Genesis Energy, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 52.2% success rate. Chen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and BP Midstream Partners.

Genesis Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline yesterday and set a price target of C$38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Tillett covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Altus Midstream Company, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pembina Pipeline is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.83, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on July 8, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$34.00 price target.

