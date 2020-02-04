Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Ebay (EBAY) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ebay (EBAY) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI).

Ebay (EBAY)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Ebay today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.47, close to its 52-week low of $33.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Eventbrite.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $39.50, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.23, close to its 52-week high of $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 54.6% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sirius XM Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.42.

