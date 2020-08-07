Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Dril-Quip (DRQ), Genco Shipping (GNK) and Quanta Services (PWR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dril-Quip (DRQ), Genco Shipping (GNK) and Quanta Services (PWR).

Dril-Quip (DRQ)

In a report released today, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Dril-Quip, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.8% and a 32.4% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dril-Quip with a $30.00 average price target, a -18.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Genco Shipping (GNK)

In a report released yesterday, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.6% and a 41.6% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genco Shipping is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.38, which is a 67.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, DNB Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $8.90 price target.

Quanta Services (PWR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Quanta Services today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.43, close to its 52-week high of $47.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 53.1% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quanta Services with a $48.44 average price target, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

