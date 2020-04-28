Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) and Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) and Heidrick & Struggles (HSII).

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

In a report released today, Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on Donnelley Financial Solutions, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Heckmann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Heckmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Donnelley Financial Solutions with a $13.00 average price target.

Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)

In a report released today, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Heidrick & Struggles, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Target Hospitality, ARAMARK Holdings, and ManpowerGroup.

Heidrick & Struggles has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.67.

