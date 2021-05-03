Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Stericycle (SRCL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Stericycle (SRCL).

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

In a report released today, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Dolby Laboratories, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.47, close to its 52-week high of $103.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dolby Laboratories with a $110.00 average price target.

Stericycle (SRCL)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to Stericycle today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.28, close to its 52-week high of $79.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and H&R Block.

Stericycle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.67, implying a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

