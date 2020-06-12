Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Information Services Group (III)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Information Services Group (III).

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Dolby Laboratories, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.6% and a 43.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Dolby Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.67, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Information Services Group (III)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on Information Services Group today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 39.1% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Information Services Group with a $3.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.