Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Discovery (DISCA) and Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Discovery (DISCA) and Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO).

Discovery (DISCA)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating on Discovery yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.09.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 53.6% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discovery with a $27.15 average price target, representing a 29.1% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Clear Channel Outdoor. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.85, close to its 52-week low of $0.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Cahall is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Cahall covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clear Channel Outdoor with a $1.70 average price target, implying a 107.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

