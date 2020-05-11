Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Discovery (DISCA) and Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Jason Carr- May 10, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Discovery (DISCA) and Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO).

Discovery (DISCA)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating on Discovery yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.09.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 53.6% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discovery with a $27.15 average price target, representing a 29.1% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Clear Channel Outdoor. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.85, close to its 52-week low of $0.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Cahall is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Cahall covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clear Channel Outdoor with a $1.70 average price target, implying a 107.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts