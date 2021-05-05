Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Denny’s (DENN) and National Cinemedia (NCMI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Denny’s (DENN) and National Cinemedia (NCMI).

Denny’s (DENN)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Denny’s today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.96, close to its 52-week high of $20.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Cheesecake Factory.

Denny’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.67, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

National Cinemedia (NCMI)

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained a Hold rating on National Cinemedia today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Reese is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -45.5% and a 0.0% success rate. Reese covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings, and IMAX.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $5.40 average price target.

