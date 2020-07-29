Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Denny’s (DENN) and Ebay (EBAY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Denny’s (DENN) and Ebay (EBAY).

Denny’s (DENN)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Denny’s, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Denny’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, representing a 38.7% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Ebay (EBAY)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Ebay today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.35, close to its 52-week high of $61.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 77.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ebay with a $59.91 average price target, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

