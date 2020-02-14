Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: CVS Health (CVS), Expedia (EXPE) and TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CVS Health (CVS), Expedia (EXPE) and TripAdvisor (TRIP).

CVS Health (CVS)

Citigroup analyst Ralph Giacobbe maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Giacobbe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 70.7% success rate. Giacobbe covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, Surgery Partners, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CVS Health with a $86.89 average price target, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, CFRA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Expedia (EXPE)

UBS analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating on Expedia today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheridan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 71.3% success rate. Sheridan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.43, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $168.00 price target.

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.64, close to its 52-week low of $27.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Hardiman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 50.6% success rate. Hardiman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Caribbean, Marinemax, and Six Flags.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TripAdvisor is a Hold with an average price target of $34.75, implying a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

