Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Costco (COST) and Loblaw Companies (OtherLBLCF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Costco (COST) and Loblaw Companies (LBLCF).

Costco (COST)

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Costco, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $286.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 53.2% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $328.47 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Loblaw Companies today and set a price target of C$86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.58, equals to its 52-week low of $43.58.

Nattel has an average return of 1.8% when recommending Loblaw Companies.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #3419 out of 6169 analysts.

Loblaw Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.