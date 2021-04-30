Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Comcast (CMCSA), IMAX (IMAX) and McDonald’s (MCD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Comcast (CMCSA), IMAX (IMAX) and McDonald’s (MCD).

Comcast (CMCSA)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Comcast, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.40, close to its 52-week high of $58.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and GTT Communications.

Comcast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.38, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $75.00 price target.

IMAX (IMAX)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on IMAX today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

IMAX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.13, which is a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $26.00 price target.

McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on McDonald’s. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $235.21, close to its 52-week high of $235.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 55.2% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $255.32, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

