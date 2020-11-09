Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO), Information Services Group (III) and ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO), Information Services Group (III) and ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO).

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 39.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Nexstar Media Group, and National Cinemedia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Clear Channel Outdoor with a $1.10 average price target, representing a -7.6% downside. In a report issued on November 2, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.10 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Information Services Group (III)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on Information Services Group today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 59.1% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Insight Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Information Services Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts PhD reiterated a Buy rating on ALX Oncology Holdings today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.18, close to its 52-week high of $52.00.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 38.1% success rate. PhD covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Odonate Therapeutics, MEI Pharma, and Inhibrx.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ALX Oncology Holdings with a $57.40 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.