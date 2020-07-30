Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Civeo (CVEO), Oneok (OKE) and Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Civeo (CVEO), Oneok (OKE) and Werner Enterprises (WERN).

Civeo (CVEO)

In a report released today, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Civeo, with a price target of $0.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.0% and a 27.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Civeo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oneok (OKE)

In a report released today, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Oneok, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 60.6% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oneok is a Hold with an average price target of $33.93, representing a 23.4% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $33.00 price target.

Werner Enterprises (WERN)

In a report released today, Todd Fowler from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Werner Enterprises, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Fowler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 63.8% success rate. Fowler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Old Dominion Freight, and Heartland Express.

Werner Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.