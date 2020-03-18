Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Choice Hotels (CHH), Factset Research (FDS) and HD Supply Holdings (HDS)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Choice Hotels (CHH), Factset Research (FDS) and HD Supply Holdings (HDS).

Choice Hotels (CHH)

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Sell rating on Choice Hotels yesterday and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.52, close to its 52-week low of $61.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Hotels is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $94.09.

Factset Research (FDS)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Factset Research, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $246.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 65.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Laureate Education, Thomson Reuters, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Factset Research with a $226.00 average price target.

HD Supply Holdings (HDS)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Hold rating on HD Supply Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and United Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HD Supply Holdings with a $36.00 average price target, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

