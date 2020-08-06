Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Charles River Labs (CRL), Etsy (ETSY) and Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Charles River Labs (CRL), Etsy (ETSY) and Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY).

Charles River Labs (CRL)

Citigroup analyst Patrick B Donnelly maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $217.97, close to its 52-week high of $220.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Donnelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Donnelly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles River Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $200.50, implying a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Etsy (ETSY)

In a report released today, Edward Yruma from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Etsy, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.52, close to its 52-week high of $136.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 58.8% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Oxford Industries, and Stitch Fix.

Etsy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.56, representing a -10.1% downside. In a report issued on July 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

In a report released today, Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Ceridian HCM Holding, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.27, close to its 52-week high of $87.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 77.1% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Q2 Holdings, and Pluralsight.

Ceridian HCM Holding has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $77.54, which is a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, CIBC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $83.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.