Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: CDK Global (CDK) and World Wrestling (WWE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on CDK Global (CDK) and World Wrestling (WWE).

CDK Global (CDK)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on CDK Global on February 4 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.80, close to its 52-week high of $57.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

CDK Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

World Wrestling (WWE)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on World Wrestling, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 61.9% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on World Wrestling is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.44, a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.