Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Catasys (CATS) and FedEx (FDX)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Catasys (CATS) and FedEx (FDX).
Catasys (CATS)
Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Catasys yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.21.
According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 53.2% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Option Care Health, Evolent Health, and Hms Holdings.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Catasys with a $26.00 average price target.
FedEx (FDX)
Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on FedEx today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.96, close to its 52-week low of $88.69.
According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on FedEx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.80, which is a 63.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.
