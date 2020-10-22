Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Casella Waste (CWST) and Chipotle (CMG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Casella Waste (CWST) and Chipotle (CMG).

Casella Waste (CWST)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown reiterated a Buy rating on Casella Waste today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 78.9% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, GFL Environmental, and Norfolk Southern.

Casella Waste has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Chipotle. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1366.66, close to its 52-week high of $1384.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 49.8% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $1377.27 average price target, a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1286.00 price target.

