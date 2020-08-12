Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Carnival (CCL), ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Oceaneering International (OII)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Carnival (CCL), ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Oceaneering International (OII).

Carnival (CCL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jamie Rollo maintained a Sell rating on Carnival today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.11, close to its 52-week low of $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Rollo is ranked #2914 out of 6877 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Carnival with a $15.55 average price target.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on ViacomCBS, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.2% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

ViacomCBS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.38, which is a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Guggenheim also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Oceaneering International (OII)

In a report released today, Ian Macpherson from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Oceaneering International, with a price target of $5.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Macpherson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.8% and a 34.4% success rate. Macpherson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Nine Energy Service, and Core Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oceaneering International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.90, which is a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

