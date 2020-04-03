Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: CarMax (KMX), Express (EXPR) and MRC Global (MRC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on CarMax (KMX), Express (EXPR) and MRC Global (MRC).

CarMax (KMX)

In a report released today, Rick Nelson from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on CarMax, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Nelson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 45.5% success rate. Nelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Group 1 Automotive.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.80, a 66.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Express (EXPR)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Express, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.39, close to its 52-week low of $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -13.7% and a 29.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Express with a $3.50 average price target.

MRC Global (MRC)

In a report released today, Blake Hirschman from Stephens reiterated a Buy rating on MRC Global, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.09, close to its 52-week low of $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hirschman is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -32.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Hirschman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW Grainger, Pool, and Now.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MRC Global with a $9.88 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.