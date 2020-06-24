Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Cardinal Health (CAH) and Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cardinal Health (CAH) and Kansas City Southern (KSU).

Cardinal Health (CAH)

In a report released today, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Cardinal Health, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Owens & Minor, and Hms Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardinal Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.71, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern yesterday and set a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.5% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kansas City Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $152.94, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

