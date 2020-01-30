Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Canadian Pacific (CP), Anthem (ANTM) and Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Canadian Pacific (CP), Anthem (ANTM) and Tractor Supply (TSCO).

Canadian Pacific (CP)

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific today and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $265.55, close to its 52-week high of $267.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 82.8% success rate. Chamoun covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Norfolk Southern.

Canadian Pacific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.13, representing a 5.1% upside. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $291.00 price target.

Anthem (ANTM)

In a report released today, Kevin Fischbeck from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Anthem, with a price target of $324.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $264.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischbeck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 74.4% success rate. Fischbeck covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Encompass Health, Universal Health, and Surgery Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anthem with a $348.71 average price target.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 73.1% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.80, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $115.00 price target.

