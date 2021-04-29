Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Brinker International (EAT), Ebay (EBAY) and Altice Usa (ATUS)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brinker International (EAT), Ebay (EBAY) and Altice Usa (ATUS).

Brinker International (EAT)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan reiterated a Hold rating on Brinker International yesterday and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.41, close to its 52-week high of $78.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 70.6% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.50, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ebay (EBAY)

Madhukar has an average return of 10.1% when recommending Ebay.

According to TipRanks.com, Madhukar is ranked #293 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.56, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $66.00 price target.

Altice Usa (ATUS)

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.89, close to its 52-week high of $38.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kraft is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 71.9% success rate. Kraft covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, and Charter Communications.

Altice Usa has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.83, a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.