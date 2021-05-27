Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Yum! Brands (YUM)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Yum! Brands (YUM).

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on BJ’s Restaurants, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 61.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

In a report issued on May 25, Jake Fuller from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2347.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 63.9% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TripCom Group, TripAdvisor, and Expedia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $2560.24 average price target.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report issued on May 25, Peter Saleh from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.99, close to its 52-week high of $122.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 74.7% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Texas Roadhouse, and Kura Sushi USA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $124.27 average price target, which is a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on YUM: