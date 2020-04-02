Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: AutoZone (AZO) and Swatch Group Bearer (OtherSWGAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on AutoZone (AZO) and Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF).

AutoZone (AZO)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone, with a price target of $1140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $790.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.9% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoZone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1148.55, which is a 47.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1090.00 price target.

Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF)

RBC Capital analyst Piral Dadhania maintained a Hold rating on Swatch Group Bearer today and set a price target of CHF215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $193.33, close to its 52-week low of $172.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Dadhania is ranked #2150 out of 6244 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Swatch Group Bearer with a $256.98 average price target.

