Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Arrow Electronics (ARW) and El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Arrow Electronics (ARW) and El Pollo LoCo (LOCO).

Arrow Electronics (ARW)

SunTrust Robinson analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating on Arrow Electronics today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Stein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Stein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arrow Electronics is a Hold with an average price target of $69.67, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

In a report released today, Jake Bartlett from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on El Pollo LoCo, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Bartlett is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 61.8% success rate. Bartlett covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Dine Brands Global.

El Pollo LoCo has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.33, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report issued on April 20, C.L. King also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.