Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Altice Usa (ATUS), Oneok (OKE) and National-Oilwell (NOV)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Altice Usa (ATUS), Oneok (OKE) and National-Oilwell (NOV).

Altice Usa (ATUS)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 60.5% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dish Network, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

Altice Usa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.38, a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

Oneok (OKE)

In a report released yesterday, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Oneok, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.1% and a 45.8% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oneok is a Hold with an average price target of $34.41, implying a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $33.00 price target.

National-Oilwell (NOV)

Credit Suisse analyst Jacob Lundberg maintained a Buy rating on National-Oilwell yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.0% and a 40.4% success rate. Lundberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Baker Hughes Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for National-Oilwell with a $12.68 average price target, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

