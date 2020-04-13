Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Alibaba (BABA) and Ebay (EBAY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alibaba (BABA) and Ebay (EBAY).

Alibaba (BABA)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $199.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $258.47 average price target, a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Ebay, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 61.6% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.25.

