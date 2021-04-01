Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) and Ebay (EBAY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) and Ebay (EBAY).

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Hold rating on Adtalem Global Education on March 30 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 71.1% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Nielsen Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Adtalem Global Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report issued on March 30, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Ebay, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.24, close to its 52-week high of $64.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 75.1% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.94.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EBAY: