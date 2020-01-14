Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) and Tilly’s (TLYS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) and Tilly’s (TLYS).
Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)
B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.99.
According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abercrombie Fitch with a $16.67 average price target, a -6.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.
Tilly’s (TLYS)
B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Buy rating on Tilly’s today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.08.
According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 48.7% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.
Tilly’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.
