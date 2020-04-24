Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These NA Stocks: Coeur Mining (CDE) and Argonaut Gold (OtherARNGF)

Companies in the NA sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Coeur Mining (CDE) and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF).

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Hold rating on Coeur Mining yesterday and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 49.3% success rate. Baretto covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Coeur Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.23, a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold, with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is ranked #5557 out of 6488 analysts.

Argonaut Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.95, which is an 88.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Cormark Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

