Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Western Midstream Partners (WES), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Western Midstream Partners (WES), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Anglogold Ashanti (AU).

Western Midstream Partners (WES)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Western Midstream Partners on March 5 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.50, close to its 52-week low of $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 60.2% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Green Plains Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Western Midstream Partners with a $24.50 average price target.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

RBC Capital analyst Biraj Borkhataria maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil on March 6 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.29, close to its 52-week low of $40.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Borkhataria is ranked #4839 out of 6265 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exxon Mobil with a $64.36 average price target, a 54.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

RBC Capital analyst James Bell CFA maintained a Buy rating on Anglogold Ashanti on March 5 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.33.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 35.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Gold Fields, and Centamin.

Anglogold Ashanti has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

