Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Warrior Met Coal (HCC), SilverCrest Metals (SILV) and USA Compression (USAC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Warrior Met Coal (HCC), SilverCrest Metals (SILV) and USA Compression (USAC).

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.5% and a 39.3% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Warrior Met Coal with a $29.50 average price target, which is a 42.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on SilverCrest Metals today and set a price target of $8.85. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.47, close to its 52-week high of $7.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 36.9% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SilverCrest Metals with a $7.99 average price target.

USA Compression (USAC)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on USA Compression, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.55, close to its 52-week low of $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.8% and a 35.7% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

USA Compression has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50, which is a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

