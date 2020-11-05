Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Venator Materials (VNTR) and Energy Fuels (UUUU)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Venator Materials (VNTR) and Energy Fuels (UUUU).
Venator Materials (VNTR)
In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Venator Materials, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.92.
According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 42.1% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, LyondellBasell, and Huntsman.
Venator Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.31.
Energy Fuels (UUUU)
Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Hold rating on Energy Fuels today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.49.
According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 39.1% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Sierra Metals.
Energy Fuels has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.
