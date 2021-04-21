Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Vale SA (VALE) and B2Gold (BTG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Vale SA (VALE) and B2Gold (BTG).

Vale SA (VALE)

In a report issued on April 18, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vale SA, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.16, close to its 52-week high of $19.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 57.2% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Anglogold Ashanti, and Gold Fields.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vale SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.85, which is a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

B2Gold (BTG)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on B2Gold on April 19 and set a price target of $5.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 51.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for B2Gold with a $7.57 average price target.

