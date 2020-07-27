Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Teck Resources (TECK) and Yamana Gold (AUY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Teck Resources (TECK) and Yamana Gold (AUY).

Teck Resources (TECK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources today and set a price target of $11.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.19.

Alba has an average return of 11.8% when recommending Teck Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Alba is ranked #1825 out of 6803 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teck Resources with a $14.78 average price target, a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

Yamana Gold (AUY)

In a report released today, Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Yamana Gold, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Jakusconek is ranked #5862 out of 6803 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yamana Gold with a $5.63 average price target, implying a -17.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

