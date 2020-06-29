Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Teck Resources (TECK) and Alamos Gold (AGI)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Teck Resources (TECK) and Alamos Gold (AGI).

Teck Resources (TECK)

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources today and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.0% and a 41.1% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teck Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.09, a 42.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.70 price target.

Alamos Gold (AGI)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Alamos Gold today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.73, close to its 52-week high of $8.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Alamos Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.88.

