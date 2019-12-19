Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Targa Resources (TRGP) and Magellan Midstream (MMP)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Targa Resources (TRGP) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

Targa Resources (TRGP)

Barclays analyst Christine Cho, CFA maintained a Buy rating on Targa Resources yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.67.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 48.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Targa Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.50.

Magellan Midstream (MMP)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Magellan Midstream, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magellan Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.71.

