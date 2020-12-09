Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: S&W Seed Company (SANW) and Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on S&W Seed Company (SANW) and Elanco Animal Health (ELAN).

S&W Seed Company (SANW)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on S&W Seed Company today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #507 out of 7138 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&W Seed Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Elanco Animal Health. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elanco Animal Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.80, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Argus Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

