Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Stella-Jones (OtherSTLJF), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Tamarack Valley Energy (OtherTNEYF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Stella-Jones (STLJF), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF).

Stella-Jones (STLJF)

In a report released today, Michael Tupholme from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Stella-Jones, with a price target of C$42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.34, close to its 52-week low of $23.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Tupholme is ranked #3597 out of 6212 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stella-Jones is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.08, a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$44.00 price target.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline, with a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.54, close to its 52-week low of $18.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Canadian Natural.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $39.91 average price target, implying a 90.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$54.00 price target.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF)

Tudor Pickering analyst Jordan McNiven reiterated a Hold rating on Tamarack Valley Energy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.49, equals to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -13.7% and a 33.3% success rate. McNiven covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Birchcliff Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tamarack Valley Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.05.

