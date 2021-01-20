Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Roxgold (OtherROGFF) and Trevali Mining (OtherTREVF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Roxgold (ROGFF) and Trevali Mining (TREVF).

Roxgold (ROGFF)

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold yesterday and set a price target of C$2.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 59.4% success rate. Stanley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SilverCrest Metals, Marathon Gold, and Teranga Gold.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.07, a 73.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trevali Mining (TREVF)

Trevali Mining received a Sell rating and a C$0.15 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.19, close to its 52-week high of $0.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Trevali Mining with a $0.20 average price target, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Scotiabank also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$0.25 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.