Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Pan American Silver (PAAS), Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pan American Silver (PAAS), Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

BMO Capital analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 55.0% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining Company, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pan American Silver with a $41.97 average price target.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Buy rating on Axalta Coating Systems today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.34, close to its 52-week high of $34.20.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 64.1% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and RPM International.

Axalta Coating Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.60, a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Hold rating on Osisko Gold Royalties today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.68, close to its 52-week high of $13.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, and First Quantum Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Osisko Gold Royalties with a $18.07 average price target.

